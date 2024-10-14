Steel production in Mexico plummets 55 percent in August

Steel production in Mexico fell 55.2 percent, year-over-year, in August. It is the second worst drop in Mexican corporate history, accordin to the statistical history of the national statistics office Inegi.

The contraction in steel production in Mexico is due to the closure of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) operations since the beginning of 2023 and the blockade of an ArcelorMittal México blast furnace in the accidental city of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán from May 24 to July 19.

Although the blockade ended in July, ArcelorMittal will restart steel operations this week (October 16).

The contraction in steel production corresponds to the basic iron and steel industry that integrates the steel complexes and the manufacture of primary slabs in Mexico.