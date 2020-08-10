Steel production in Latin America drops 3.6 percent in June

Monday, 10 August 2020 21:03:42 (GMT+3) | San Diego

As Latin America continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, presenting slightly more than a quarter of the cases and deaths worldwide, countries in the region are starting to reopen trade and resume activities even with the risk of an increase in the number of infections.

In this context, the steel industry in Latin America has suffered one of the heaviest impacts on production reduction in the whole world, according to a report from Alacero. In June, the regional production of crude steel was 6.648 million tons, 3.6 percent less than in May. The total production of June 2020 is 29 percent lower than the same month of 2019 (5.174 million tons).

The world’s total production in June, in turn, fell only 0.3 percent when compared to May and 6.9 percent when compared to June 2019. China reported a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to May but an increase of 4.5 percent when compared to June 2019.

Consumption in Latin America rose in May (3.910 million tons), reflecting a 6 percent recovery when compared to April. Despite being 27 percent lower than May 2019, there was an increase in exports compared to imports which helped to reduce the deficit of the trade balance, Alacero said, adding that consumption was higher because it is being compared with the very low demand of April, but even so it shows that a slow recovery is taking place. The year´s consumption from January to May showed a deficit of 3.686 million tons, 13 percent lower than the same period of 2019 (total 23.686 million tons).

The biggest recovery in consumption in May was reported in Brazil, with a rise of 20 percent when compared to April, even though it actually means a drop of 25 percent when compared to the same month of 2019. The higher shrink in May was found in Mexico, where consumption fell 14 percent when compared to April, 23 percent when compared to May 2019.

“The low demand reflects the dire economic conditions in the region. In this context we see challenges and opportunities for Latin America, such as the possible replacement of Chinese products in the US market due to the trade conflict between the two powers,” said Francisco Leal, Alacero’s General Director.

As to the challenges, Leal mentioned that they include “continuing to fight against unfair imports, particularly from China, and seeking out support mechanisms together with the governments to strengthen the domestic demand for steel.”

“In 2020, the world economy will report the worst GDP since the post-war, and this prospect does not favor the economies in our region. The challenge is to balance the two concerns (health and economy) that interconnect and feed each other. Achieving a stable balance in this regard is the challenge that the countries face. The two concerns will coexist for a long time, until a solution to the health problem is found,” added Leal.