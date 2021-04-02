Steel production cuts in China in 2021: who will benefit?

Friday, 02 April 2021 14:26:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

China's drive for cleaner atmospheric and environmental conditions has continued in 2021 with stricter controls enforcing production cuts at steel mills in Tangshan for nine months up to the end of the current year. What will be the consequences for the steel market in China and for the international market overall?

Steel output restrictions in Tangshan

On March 19, the official branch of the Tangshan government responsible for air pollution control issued a document with new restriction plans for steel producers in the city that will be in place from March 20 until the end of 2021. This will lead to production cuts of up to 30 percent at sintering machines and blast furnaces of most steel mills in Tangshan. Only two mills will be exempt from the new restrictions: Shougang Qian'an Iron and Steel Company and Shougang Jingtang Iron and Steel United.

The strictest restrictions will be imposed on seven companies which have crude steel capacities ranging from 2.5 million mt to 10 million mt per annum. They will have to cut emissions by 50 percent from March 20 to June 30, while they will implement emission reductions of 30 percent from July 1 to December 31. Another 16 steel companies will have to reduce their emissions by 30 percent for the whole period from March 20 to December 31.

Moreover, as there were already some cases of restriction violations by some local producers in the past, the Tangshan government has decided to strictly police the implementation of the restriction measures this time, seeking to prevent increases in outputs even in the case of higher demand. According to the document issued by the Tangshan authorities, in order to further improve the city's ecological controls, local steel companies will be charged RMB 500,000 ($76,163) in the event of any major malicious ecological violations. The Tangshan Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment will inspect the implementation of all earlier announced restrictions and will fine violators throughout the period from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. In addition, more steel companies have been placed in category D from categories B and C following inspections.

China to increase its billet imports

As Tangshan is the main billet production and trading hub in China, the local billet market reacted immediately to the news of steel production restrictions. Mills in Tangshan increased their billet prices by RMB 470/mt ($72/mt) or 10.5 percent from March 19 to April 2. Stockists’ average billet prices in China indicated a smaller rise during this period, increasing by RMB 300/mt ($46/mt) according to SteelOrbis’ data, but the upward trend was clear. “There is strong demand as supply is insufficient,” one trader said, adding that the billet supply deficit in Tangshan is unlikely to be resolved in the coming months, and could only happen if some mills try to increase production, thereby breaking the rules. Strong seasonal demand for long steel will support overall demand for billet, also providing support for local billet prices, sources believe.

China again became active in the import billet market in the second half of March, buying ex-ASEAN billet from Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. “China’s buying is supporting the Southeast Asian mills as demand is weak in the ASEAN region and sales to China even with the higher freight are very profitable,” an Asian source said. The major sellers to China in terms of volumes are still Hoa Phat from Vietnam, Dexin Steel from Indonesia and Alliance Steel from Malaysia, but smaller mills from these countries have also been more active in sales to China, according to market sources. “Indonesia is very bad in terms of rebar demand and prices, and so they [suppliers, especially Dexin] are focusing on billet and wire rod exports,” a local source based in Jakarta said. In its annual financial report for 2020, Malaysian producer Ann Joo Resources stated, “The soft market conditions were primarily due to the imposition of stringent movement restrictions both domestically and internationally to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. The impact was partly offset by significantly higher export tonnage given the recovery in selected regional markets such as China and the Philippines.” This focus on exports is likely to continue in 2021.

Apart from ASEAN-based sellers, billet producers in Russia, India and Iran have also succeeded in benefitting from sales to China. These export sales have been important for Indian mills as they faced weaker-than-expected billet and rebar demand in their local market in the January-March period, while they were able to sell 150 mm billet to China, a specification which is not very popular in Southeast Asia. “Strong prices and demand in China, as well as possible export rebate cuts, will drag up prices across the Asian markets. This promises a big positive outlook for Indian exporting steel mills at a time when local demand is uncertain,” an official at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) said.

Moreover, non-ASEAN billet exporters are expected to be bullish in sales to China in April as there is “a strong rumor that China may change the import duty for all semis [from the current two percent for all non-ASEAN material] to zero,” an Asian trader said.

HRC supply in China to decline

HRC and plate supply has also been hit by the steel production restrictions in Tangshan. Most mills impacted by the restrictions are well diversified and have HRC production lines together with long steel production lines. From March 19 to April 2, the average local HRC price in China increased by RMB 510/mt ($78/mt) or 10.2 percent to RMB 5,485/mt ($836/mt) ex-warehouse, including 13 percent VAT, according to SteelOrbis’ data, reaching its highest level since 2008. This rise was mainly attributed to the 30 percent production cuts in Tangshan, sources said, and was only partly due to the firmness of demand.

The anticipated sharp export tax rebate cut from 13 percent to zero could exert a strong impact on the HRC market. According to sources, as more volumes would be redirected to the local market, the uptrend of prices could come to a halt and be reversed. However, some market sources are sure that, in any case, Chinese exporters will continue trading, adjusting to the new conditions. As HRC prices are on the rise in the export market, by the time the export tax rebate is cut, Chinese mills will be able to sell to the export market (at least to some destinations) at almost the same price as in their local market, according to sources.

Nevertheless, even if the export tax rebate is reduced to zero as expected, it will provide strong support for prices in the international market. Indian exporters will remain the main source of import HRC in Vietnam, pushing up prices. Moreover, as Japanese, South Korean and Taiwanese mills are focused on sales locally or to higher-priced markets like the EU, competition in the HRC segment in the Asian market is expected to remain weak.