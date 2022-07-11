Steel mill shipments in the US rise 3.7 percent month-on-month in May

Monday, 11 July 2022 23:27:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) reported today that for the month of May 2022, US steel mills shipped 7,910,730 net tons, a 1.0 percent decrease from the 7,987,038 net tons shipped in May 2021. Shipments were up 3.7 percent from the 7,629,985 net tons shipped in the previous month, April 2022.

Shipments year-to-date in 2022 are 38,366,809 net tons, a 1.1 percent increase compared to 2021 shipments of 37,938,360 for five months.

A comparison of shipments year-to-date in 2022 to the first five months of 2021 shows the following changes: corrosion-resistant sheet and strip, down 1 percent; hot rolled sheet, down 4 percent; and cold rolled sheet, down 9 percent.