Steel industry in Mexico overcomes pre-pandemic and recession, grows 6.5 percent in December

Friday, 10 February 2023 23:17:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Production in Mexico’s steel industry grew 6.5 percent, year-over-year, in December. It is the 23rd consecutive increase, thus exceeding pre-pandemic levels of industrial activity, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data published today by the national statistics office Inegi.

Today, Inegi released the data of all industrial activity in Mexico to December. The indicator, with seasonally adjusted data, increased 3.1 percent. For the entire year, the increase was 3.3 percent. These increases were insufficient to exceed the pre-pandemic level and the level of 2018, which was the last year of the previous government's six-year term.

Of the four components of industrial activity, only the manufacturing industry exceeded the pre-pandemic and 2018 levels. In December, the annualized increase was 3.4 percent and 5.3 percent in the annual average for 2022, compared to 2021.

This manufacturing industry production meant exceeding the 2018 level by 4.0 percent and the pre-pandemic level by 3.8 percent.

Within manufacturers, the steel industry exceeded the 2018 level by 1.1 percent and the pre-pandemic level by 4.8 percent.

The Mexican economy, measured through GDP, is 0.9 percent below the size of the economy in 2018. One percentage point is equivalent to $14.1 billion dollars.

Inegi defines the Mexican steel industry as the basic metal industries.

 


