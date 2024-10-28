Steel employment in Mexico hits new record in September

Formal employment in the steel industry in Mexico registered a marginal increase of 0.3 percent, year-over-year, in September, totaling 143,160 workers. This is the second consecutive annual increase and the new historical record, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of official data.

Nuevo León, Jalisco and Sonora are the states that registered new historical records. Of the 32 states, formal employment increased in 17 with 75,155 workers, 4,236 more people than in September of last year. In contrast, 15 states lost 3,806 jobs.

Nuevo León registered a new labor record with 29,790 workers, 4.3 percent or 1,239 more jobs than in the same month of last year. In contrast, Coahuila, the birthplace of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA), lost 1,666 jobs, a figure equivalent to an annual reduction of 8.7 percent, totaling 17,583 workers.

Nuevo León and Coahuila are the two economies with the most employed personnel in the country. The other three states with the highest number of workers are the state of Mexico with 12,873 workers (2.4 percent less), Guanajuato (home of ArcelorMittal's rebar production unit) with 12,457 formal workers (6.2 percent more) and Veracruz (home of TAMSA) with 11,398 workers, 3.8 percent less, compared to September of last year.

Two other states also stood out because they established new historical employment records: Jalisco totaled 8,049 workers, 10.9 percent more than in September of last year, and Sonora with 3,834 workers, 7.2 percent more.

The information corresponds to the records of the Social Security Institute (IMSS) of the Basic Metals Industry.