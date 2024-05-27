Steel employment in Mexico decreased 0.2 percent in April

Monday, 27 May 2024 09:18:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Formal employment in the steel industry in Mexico decreased 0.2 percent in April, year over year, to 142,541 workers. Despite the national decline, the largest steel economy in the country, Nuevo León, registered its fourth consecutive historical record, according to SteelOrbis analysis of official data.

In the national total, it is the third consecutive annual decline after 34 consecutive months of increase in job creation.

Despite the decline in the country, Nuevo León stood out with a new historical record with 29,524 people, a figure that represented an annual increase of 2.7 percent or 764 more people compared to April of last year. This number of workers represents 20.7 percent of the total, with which the state remains the largest employer in the country in said industry.

In addition to Nuevo León, two other states recorded new local employment records in April. Sonora with 3,717 workers, 4.8 percent more and Hidalgo with 2,710 workers, 8.8 percent more.

Of the 32 states, employment increased in 15, representing 48.2 percent of the total. In the remaining 17, employment decreased and represented 51.8 percent of the total.

In April, 2,381 jobs were created and 2,694 jobs were lost. In the generation, Nuevo León stood out with 764, Jalisco with 650 and Michoacán with 251. In contrast, in the loss of jobs Coahuila, the birthplace of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) stood out with the loss of 1,267 jobs compared to March of the year past.

The information corresponds to the records of the social security institute (IMSS) of the Basic Metals Industry.

According to official data, the Basic Metals Industry is made up of five industries: 1) Basic iron and steel industry, 2) Manufacturing of iron and steel products, 3) Basic aluminum industry, 4) Non-ferrous metal industries ( copper and precious metals) and 5) Casting molding of metal parts.