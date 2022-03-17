Steel Dynamics expects increased net earnings in Q1

Thursday, 17 March 2022 19:28:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Steel Dynamics, Inc. reported first quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $5.55 to $5.59 per diluted share. Comparatively, the company's sequential fourth quarter 2021 earnings were $5.49 per diluted share, and prior year first quarter earnings were $2.03 per diluted share.

In a press release, SDI said first quarter 2022 profitability from the company's steel operations is expected to be historically strong, but significantly lower than record fourth quarter 2021 results, driven by lower earnings from the company's flat roll steel operations, as average expected flat roll pricing is expected to decline by more than 10 percent, more than offsetting anticipated higher shipments and lower average scrap prices. However, the company noted that flat roll steel prices have recently firmed with extending lead-times and it has expectations for further improvements based on higher input costs and global flat roll steel supply disruptions, coupled with a continuing strong demand environment. The automotive, construction, and industrial sectors continue to lead steel demand, SDI said.

First quarter 2022 earnings from the company's metals recycling operations are expected to be aligned with sequential fourth quarter results, based on improved metal margins offsetting modestly lower volume.

First quarter 2022 earnings from the company's steel fabrication operations are expected to almost double sequential record fourth quarter results, as significantly higher selling values and strong shipments, more than offset marginally higher steel input costs, SDI said. The non-residential construction sector remains strong as evidenced by robust order activity, the company said, resulting in a historically strong order backlog with record forward-pricing for its steel fabrication platform. The company anticipates this momentum to continue through 2022 based on these dynamics.