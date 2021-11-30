﻿
Steel demand in key Indian sectors down 5% in FY 2020-21

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 12:00:29 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Demand for steel in the key Indian consuming sectors of infrastructure, automobiles and engineering in the fiscal year 2020-21 was 94.9 million mt, down five percent from the previous fiscal year, minister of steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh informed India’s parliament on Tuesday, November 30.

The minister said that the building and construction industries consumed 41 million mt of steel during 2020-21, down from 43.4 million mt in the previous year.

Steel demand from infrastructure projects fell to 23.8 million mt from 25.1 million mt in the previous year.


