Steel consumption in Mexico rises 6.1 percent in December

Friday, 03 February 2023 21:19:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The apparent consumption of liquid steel in Mexico increased 6.1 percent in December, year-over-year, to 2.19 million metric tons and the consumption of finished steel products also increased 5.7 percent to 1.94 million mt, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

For the full-year 2022, national consumption of liquid steel totaled 28.1 million mt, 1.3 percent or 379,000 mt less than in 2021. Consumption of finished products totaled 24.8 million mt, 2.8 percent or 718,000 mt less than the previous year.

Although some economists consider Canacero's statistics a leading indicator of the economy, the chamber only distributes the information to members and excludes the media. However, an affiliated company shared the information with SteelOrbis.


