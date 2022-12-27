Steel consumption in Mexico grows 9.1% in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:27:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Total steel apparent consumption in Mexico increased 9.1% in November, year-over-year, to 2.30 million metric tons. In contrast, the consumption of finished steel products decreased 1.0% to 2.03 million tons, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero), reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In the accumulated 11 months, steel consumption decreased 1.9%, compared to the same period in 2021.

From January to November, the consumption of finished products also decreased 3.5%, to 22.90 million metric tons.

Although some economists consider Canacero's statistics as a leading indicator of the economy, the chamber only disseminates its information to its members. However, a partner shared the statistics with SteelOrbis.