Steel consumption in Latin America rises 27.9 percent in Jan-April period

Thursday, 22 July 2021 21:39:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Accumulated steel consumption from January to April in Latin America registered a growth of 27.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020, totaling 25.1 million metric tons (mt), according to a report today from Alacero, which said the increase was driven by a better economic performance of the countries in the region, and especially by consumer sectors such as infrastructure, civil construction, and manufacturing.

In April, steel consumption increased by 71.3 percent compared to April last year, reaching 6.7 million mt, a level higher than that observed in the same month of 2019.

From January to April, there was a 27.2 percent increase in total imports compared to the same period in 2020. Regarding intraregional imports, these represented 11 percent of total imports in April, above the 8.1 percent identified in the previous month. Thus, the Latin American domestic market registered growth above the 10.4 percent identified in the average of the first three months of the year.

Alacero said intraregional exports represented 49.6 percent of the total exported by Latin America in April. This figure represents a growth of 7.4 percent compared to the previous month, a level higher than the average of 38.7 percent observed in the first quarter. Therefore, exports outside the region decreased and stood at 50.4 percent, in a movement of greater collaboration between Latin American markets. However, in the accumulated of the first four months, total exports were 13 percent lower than the same period last year.

Commerce and consumption activities reflect the good performance of rolled production, Alacero said, which between January and May grew 24.8 percent compared to the same period in 2020 for a total of 23.2 million mt. In May, the production of rolled products increased 66.9 percent compared to May last year, reaching 4.96 million mt.

Crude steel production in May had a rise of 3.2 percent compared to April, accumulating between January and May an increase of 19.8 percent compared to the first five months of 2020. Alacero noted that production in May 2021 totaled 48.2 percent more than May 2020.

“Latin American steel companies continue to respond to the challenge of a significant recovery in consumption and supporting regional trade. The Latin American market is evolving positively in its path of normalization; although imports continue to represent a risk for production and the regional market”, said Alejandro Wagner, executive director of Alacero. “Steel continues to be fundamental for the recovery from the health and economic crisis. Therefore, it is essential to strengthen the fiscal and monetary strategies of the countries of the region and guarantee balanced conditions of the competition,” he added.