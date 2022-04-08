State Bank of Pakistan takes measures to curb steel imports

Friday, 08 April 2022 13:47:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to impose a 100 percent cash margin on 177 imported products including hot rolled coil (HRC) and cold rolled coil (CRC) amid the surge in imports and the sharp depreciation of the Pakistani rupee.

Accordingly, the importers will have to deposit the amount of money, which is equal to the total value of the import transaction, with the bank for opening letters of credit. The cash margins on these specific items, including HRC and CRC, will remain in place until December 31, 2022. This action also indicates that banks are not providing loans for steel imports any longer.

The list of products includes HRC, CRC and certain pipe products, though scrap imports are excluded. Thus, this move will likely put pressure on both coils traders and Pakistani re-rollers who import materials to cover their production needs. “It will probably affect business. For some importers it will not be easy to make purchases any longer,” a major local flat steel producer told SteelOrbis.