SSAB Oxelösund granted permit to convert to fossil-free steelmaking operations

Friday, 25 December 2020 12:41:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that its Oxelösund plant was granted an environmental permit by the Land and Environment Court to convert its steelmaking operations and reduce carbon emissions by 2025. With this permit, the company will take a step nearer towards its target of fossil-free steel production in 2045.

According to the company’s statement, it is the first time Oxelösund plant has applied for changes in production to reduce carbon emissions. Use of sponge iron made through HYBRIT technology, together with scrap iron as feedstock instead of iron ore and coal, will enable SSAB to reduce emissions in Oxelösund plant by around 80 percent.

“It’s important for us to have effective and expedient evaluation of permits to avoid the risk of emitting unnecessary carbon dioxide and also to give parties an opportunity to have their say. The fact that we will now make these changes in our operations will hopefully secure production in the region,” Kristina Branteryd, environment manager at SSAB Oxelösund, said.