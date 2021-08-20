﻿
English
SSAB delivers first fossil-free steel to Volvo Group

Friday, 20 August 2021 16:44:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that the world’s first fossil-free steel has been delivered to its first customer, Volvo Group. This steel will be used for testing purposes, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

According to the company’s statement, this trial delivery is an important step on the way to a completely fossil-free value chain for iron and steelmaking and a milestone in the HYBRIT partnership between SSAB, Swedish iron ore producer LKAB and Swedish power company Vattenfall.

In July this year, SSAB Oxelösund rolled the first fossil-free steel produced using HYBRIT technology.

“By industrializing this technology in the future and making the transition to the production of sponge iron on an industrial scale, we will enable the steel industry to make the transition,” Jan Moström, president and CEO of LKAB, commented.


Tags: Sweden  SSAB  steelmaking  European Union  |  similar articles »


