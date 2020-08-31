Special longs producer Schmolz + Bickenbach to change name to Swiss Steel Group

Monday, 31 August 2020 17:39:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

After almost 100 years, Swiss special steel producer Schmolz + Bickenbach will change its name to Swiss Steel Group AG, the company announced during an extraordinary general meeting on August 31.

The top management is hoping that the new name signals a new beginning for the company which is currently in a financial situation that is anything but brilliant. According to S+B, the company capital will initially have to be reduced by reducing the par value of the shares. The current nominal value per share is CHF 0.30, while the shares are currently traded on the stock exchange at a much lower amount. It is not legally possible to issue shares at a price below the nominal value of the share. In order to regain flexibility for capital increases in the future, the board of directors therefore has proposed to the extraordinary general meeting to halve the nominal value per share to CHF 0.15 and to allocate the amount of the nominal value reduction to reserves and to offset it to eliminate the adverse balance.

Talking of the name change, the company stated that “the brand of a company is a reflection of its identity. As part of the comprehensive transformation process that the company is currently pushing forward with all its energy, it is essential that this change is also reflected in the brand and name of the company. A new name signals a new beginning and a clear, future-oriented positioning as well as the goals and contribution to the company as a strong company with headquarters and stock exchange listing in Switzerland.”