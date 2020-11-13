Spanish court approves extradition of AHMSA executive

Friday, 13 November 2020 22:53:25 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Spain’s high court rejected on Friday an appeal by Alonso Ancira, the former chairman of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), and has ordered his extradition. This is Spain’s second attempt to extradite the executive.

Earlier in June this year, the Spanish government authorized the extradition of Ancira, who detained in the country in May 2019 over corruption charges. The Spanish court said the charges the executive faces in Mexico are punishable in Spain. Ancira claimed he was a victim of “political persecution.”

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had also been investigating Ancira over money laundering charges.