S&P: Tata Steel’s acquisition of NINL not to impact headroom for rating

Thursday, 03 February 2022 11:18:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel’s acquisition of Indian government-run steel producer Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) through its subsidiary will be without sacrificing rating headroom due to deleveraging over the past 18 months and strong cash flow from high prices, Standard & Poor (S&P) said in a report on Thursday, February 3.

According to S&P, Tata Steel’s debt is expected to continue to decline over the next two years despite the $1.613 billion deployed for the acquisition of NINL though the pace of deleveraging will be slow in the year ending March 31, 2023.

The company's adjusted debt is expected to decline by about five percent in the fiscal year 2022-23, versus a nearly 20 percent decline expected earlier due to the acquisition, all else remaining the same. Its ratio of funds-from-operations to debt is likely to decline to about 40 percent from an expected 45-55 percent range earlier, but will still be well above the 25 percent downgrade rating trigger, the report said.

The rating agency said it has assumed average steel prices in 2022-23 to be about 10 percent lower year-on-year and this might result in a 20-25 percent year-on-year decline in EBITDA/mt at its key Indian operations, but NINL is unlikely to materially affect earnings in the current fiscal year.

Tata Steel has announced that it would be making capital expenditure on NINL to expand capacity to 4.5 million mt per year from 1.1 million mt over the next few years and subsequently would ramp capacity up to 10 million mt by 2030.