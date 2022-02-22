Southern Indian state of Telangana demand state-run steel mill project

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:48:43 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

The government of the southern Indian state of Telangana has approached the federal government demanding the setting up of a state-run steel mill in the state, a government official said on Tuesday, February 22.

The official stated that the state government has communicated with the central government seeking a steel mill project in Telangana.

According to the state government, it has been pointed out in the communication that the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has already established iron ore reserves estimated at 300 million mt, but the central government has provided “misleading information that such reserves were for poor grade ore and are not viable raw material for a greenfield steel mill in Telangana”.

It has also been pointed out that in 2014, at the time Telangana as a separate state was carved out of the state of Andhra Pradesh, the terms of reorganization of states had stipulated that the former would be granted a state-run steel mill, as government-run steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) will remain located in Andhra Pradesh, leaving the newly-formed state without any steelmaking asset.

The Telangana government also said that the central government is actively working with other states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand for construction of brownfield and greenfield steel mill projects, but is adopting a “discriminatory” policy towards Telangana in approving a steel mill project in the state, the communication said.