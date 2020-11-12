﻿
Southern GOK’s iron ore concentrate output up 3.7% in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 12 November 2020 16:59:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In the January-October period of the current year, the output of iron ore concentrate mined by Ukraine-based Southern Mining and Processing Plant (Southern GOK) totaled 10.7 million mt, rising by 3.7 percent year on year, according to the official information from the company. In the given period, the company did not produce any iron ore agglomerate.

In October alone, the company mined 1.0.69 million mt of iron ore concentrate, 5.94 percent higher than in the same month of the previous year, SteelOrbis has learned.


Tags: Ukraine  CIS  |  similar articles »


