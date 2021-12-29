South Africa’s base metal export value up 35.5 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:33:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in November this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 18.71 billion ($1.18 billion), up 19.4 percent from October. In the January-November period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 35.5 percent year on year to ZAR 153.60 billion ($9.73 billion).

In November this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.70 billion ($487.74 million), falling by 6.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first 11 months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 43.8 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 76.31 billion ($4.83 billion).