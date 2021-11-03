﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

South Africa’s base metal export value up 34.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:36:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in September this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.99 billion ($973.33 million), down 2.1 percent from August. In the January-September period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 34.1 percent year on year to ZAR 119.49 billion ($7.75 billion).

In September this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.21 billion ($467.70 million), rising by 4.2 percent from the previous month, while in the first nine months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 47.9 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 60.42 billion ($3.92 billion).


Tags: S. Africa  South Africa  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03 Nov

Japan’s industrial output down 3.6 percent in August from July
03 Nov

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s sales revenues up 96.1% in Jan-Sept
01 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September
13 Oct

S. African iron and steel output up 21.9 percent in August
12 Oct

S. Africa’s iron ore output down by 13.5 percent in August from July