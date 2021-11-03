South Africa’s base metal export value up 34.1 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 11:36:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in September this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 14.99 billion ($973.33 million), down 2.1 percent from August. In the January-September period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 34.1 percent year on year to ZAR 119.49 billion ($7.75 billion).

In September this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 7.21 billion ($467.70 million), rising by 4.2 percent from the previous month, while in the first nine months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 47.9 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 60.42 billion ($3.92 billion).