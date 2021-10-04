South Africa’s base metal export value up 33.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 04 October 2021 13:41:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in August this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 15.32 billion ($1.02 billion), up 23.9 percent from July. In the January-August period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 33.4 percent year on year to ZAR 104.28 billion ($6.98 billion).

In August this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 6.92 billion ($463.18 million), rising by 13.1 percent from the previous month, while in the first eight months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 48.2 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 53.26 billion ($3.56 billion).