South Africa’s base metal export value up 32.7 percent in Jan-Oct

Thursday, 09 December 2021 11:03:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in October this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 15.66 billion ($995.20 million), up 4.4 percent from September. In the January-October period, South Africa's export value of base metals and articles thereof increased by 32.7 percent year on year to ZAR 135.15 billion ($8.59 billion).

In October this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 8.23 billion ($522.98 million), rising by 14.1 percent from the previous month, while in the first 10 months of this year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof rose by 47.4 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 68.65 billion ($4.36 billion).


