South Africa’s base metal export value down 19.3 percent in January-July

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in July this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 10.34 billion ($605.17 million), down 7.3 percent from June. In the January-July period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof decreased by 19.3 percent year on year to ZAR 68.22 billion ($3.99 billion).

In July this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 3.98 billion ($232.77 million), rising by 12.9 percent from the previous month, while in the first seven months of the current year, South African imports of base metals and articles thereof fell by 16.3 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 31.46 billion ($1.84 billion).