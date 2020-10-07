South Africa’s base metal export value down 18.4 percent in Jan-Aug

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 16:39:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in August this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 10.24 billion ($615.99 million), down 0.1 percent from July. In the January-August period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof decreased by 18.4 percent year on year to ZAR 78.38 billion ($4.71 billion).

In August this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 4.48 billion ($269.31 million), rising by 12.6 percent from the previous month, while in the first eight months of the current year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof fell by 16.8 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 35.95 billion ($2.16 billion).