South Africa’s base metal export value down 14 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 11:38:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in October this year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 13.60 billion ($883.86 million), up 24.1 percent from September. In the January-October period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof decreased by 14 percent year on year to ZAR 102.73 billion ($6.67 billion).

In October this year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 5.73 billion ($372.28 million), rising by 17.1 percent from the previous month, while in the first 10 months of the current year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof fell by 13.6 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 46.58 billion ($3.03 billion).


