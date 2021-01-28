South Africa’s base metal export value down 13.7 percent in Jan-Nov

﻿
According to data released by the South African Revenue Service (SARS), in November last year the value of South Africa’s exports of base metals and articles thereof totaled ZAR 11.63 billion ($764.92 million), down 8.7 percent from October. In the January-November period, South Africa’s export value of base metals and articles thereof decreased by 13.7 percent year on year to ZAR 113.47 billion ($7.45 billion).

In November last year, the country’s imports of base metals and articles thereof amounted to ZAR 6.49 billion ($427.08 million), rising by 13.4 percent from the previous month, while in the first 11 months of last year South African imports of base metals and articles thereof fell by 10.8 percent year on year, amounting to ZAR 53.07 billion ($3.48 billion).


