SMS receives order from Turkey-based Hasçelik for drawing line

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 17:17:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that it received an order from Turkey-based Hasçelik San. Tic. A.Ş. for drawing line (CDL) KZ-RP IIIB/25. The new drawing line with optimized features will expand the company’s production range and capacity.

With this drawing line, Hasçelik will expand its production range to include round bars from bar to bar and from coil to bar between 19 mm and 42 mm. In addition, the company will be able to produce hexagons, squares and other sections. The new line will enable Hasçelik to achieve a productivity increase of around 10-20 percent compared to a conventional drawing line operating at the same production speed.

Commissioning of the drawing line is scheduled for summer 2021.

Hasçelik has an overall product portfolio that enables the company to produce drawn bars up to 100 mm in diameter, and peeled and ground bars up to 160 mm in diameter.