SMS group extends portfolio by acquiring two Italian companies

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 17:31:55 (GMT+3) | Brescia

SMS group, German manufacturer of plants and machinery for the steel industry, has acquired the Italian companies OMAV Spa and Hydromec Srl, both based in the province of Brescia. The first had already been collaborating since 2011 as a strategic business partner in the supply for SMS of complete extrusion plants for aluminum. Hydromec is specialized in the engineering and construction of forging presses and ring rolling mills for the hot forming of brass, aluminum, and steel. OMAV became a wholly owned subsidiary of SMS group at the end of September, while Hydromec was acquired immediately afterwards, with the acquisition of a 70 percent stake. The two companies, despite being part of SMS group, will continue to operate under their own names. The two subsidiaries have a total of 245 employees.

SMS group has thus expanded its product portfolio and therefore is now "able to supply complete extrusion lines and forging plants with all upstream and downstream equipment and process technology from a single source - including a high level of automation and integrated digitalization solutions," reads a company press release.

Welcoming the employees of OMAV and Hydromec, Thomas Winterfeldt, business area manager forging technology at SMS Group, said that SMS's customers "will benefit not only from the joint portfolio of existing products but also from the innovations, developments and worldwide service of SMS group".

SMS group has some 14,000 employees who generate worldwide sales of more than €2.9 billion.