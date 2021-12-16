﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

SMS and Metinvest ink MoU to reduce carbon emissions

Thursday, 16 December 2021 12:23:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that, together with its subsidiary Luxembourg-based Paul Wurth, it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest to work together to reduce carbon emissions from iron and steel production.

Accordingly, SMS will support Metinvest in improving its operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The MoU is expected to provide the parties with the opportunity to develop and test new technologies to enhance both iron and steel production. According to the statement, any concrete projects that emerge from these discussions will be subject to further cooperation agreements.


Tags: steelmaking  CIS  Metinvest  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Dec

Fitch: Strong output levels will support global steel sector outlook in 2022
15 Dec

Global stainless steel output up 16.9 percent in Jan-Sept
07 Dec

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees increased revenues in Jan-Sept amid higher steel prices
29 Nov

NLMK Lipetsk begins overhaul of reheating furnace at mill 2000
26 Nov

Ukraine’s Alchevsk resumes heavy plate production