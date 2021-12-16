SMS and Metinvest ink MoU to reduce carbon emissions

Thursday, 16 December 2021 12:23:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that, together with its subsidiary Luxembourg-based Paul Wurth, it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ukrainian mining and steel producing group Metinvest to work together to reduce carbon emissions from iron and steel production.

Accordingly, SMS will support Metinvest in improving its operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The MoU is expected to provide the parties with the opportunity to develop and test new technologies to enhance both iron and steel production. According to the statement, any concrete projects that emerge from these discussions will be subject to further cooperation agreements.