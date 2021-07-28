Six domestic, international steel companies likely to enter specialty steelmaking in India

Wednesday, 28 July 2021 17:43:31 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Six leading steel companies, four international and two domestic, will enter into specialty steelmaking in India within the very first year of the government announcing production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, an official of ministry of steel said on Wednesday, July 28.

Earlier this month, the Indian government approved a corpus of around $854 million to be paid over a period of five years under PLI scheme for steel mills to increase production of specialty steel within the country. Under the PLI scheme the government will offer fiscal incentive ranging 4-12 percent of value of incremental steel output achieved by a producer, over a period of five years.

The PLI scheme covers steel products like coated and plated steel, high strength and wear resistant steel, specialty steel rails, alloy steel products, steel wires and electrical grade steel like cold rolled grained oriented (CRGO).

The ministry official said that there is a huge demand for specialty steel and India is heavily import dependant and a number of four global steel producers and two domestic companies have already shown interest in setting up production facilities in the country in the very first year of the scheme coming into operations, though the official declined to identify the steel companies.

According to an official with Jindal Steel and Power Limited, India produced about 10 million mt per year of specialty steel but at the same time imported around 4-5 million mt every year and that the PLI scheme will enable domestic steel companies to increase presence in higher value added steel production.