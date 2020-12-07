Sinobras operating at 86 percent its rolling mill capacity

Monday, 07 December 2020 21:18:12 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian longs steelmaker Grupo Aço Cearense, also known as Sinobras, said in a document filing that it is operating at 86 percent its rolling mill capacity. The company unveiled details about the impact Covid had on its business as well as the measures it had to take to cope during the pandemic in a document obtained by SteelOrbis.

Sinobras said its rolling mill has a capacity of 360,000 mt/year or 300,000 mt in a 10-month period. The company produced 257,991 mt in the accumulated period of January to October, or 86 percent the equipment’s capacity of 300,000 mt for the 10-month period.

Sinobras said it had to halt operations this year for an undisclosed period of time due to high inventories, compromised cash flows and lack of raw materials. The company also said supply of scrap was halted at certain point in the pandemic due to a lack of materials. Additionally, the company said scrap prices in the Brazilian market rose over 300 percent during the first 10 months of 2020, on a year-over-year basis.

The company said it buys about 10 percent of its iron ore from Vale. It also buys scrap from Vale and other local distributors.