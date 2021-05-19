Shougang Hierro Peru sees profit surge in Q1

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 19:54:59 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Shougang Hierro Peru said net profit in Q1 this year surged 437.3 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 1.06 billion ($284.3 million).

The company, which is Peru’s key iron ore producer, said net revenues in Q1 this year rose 140.3 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 2.28 billion ($609.7 million). Iron ore sales volumes in Q1 slightly rose 2 percent, year-over-year, to 4.7 million mt.

Shougang Hierro Peru reported an EBITDA of PEN 1.66 billion ($445.6 million), 430.6 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = PEN 3.74 (May 19)