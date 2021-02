Shougang Hierro Peru sees profit rise 136 percent in Q4

Friday, 12 February 2021 20:15:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Peru’s key iron ore producer, Shougang Hierro Peru, saw its net profit in Q4 2020 rise 136 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 758.3 million ($208.3 million), the company said.

Net revenues in Q4 2020 reached PEN 1.76 billion ($485.3 million), 91.2 percent up, year-over-year. Gross profit in Q4 2020 grew 151.7 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 1.20 billion ($331.2 million).

As for the full year of 2020, Shougang Hierro Peru said net profit totaled PEN 1.26 billion ($348.03 million), 19.4 percent up, year-over-year.

USD = PEN 3.64 (February 12)