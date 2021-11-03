Shougang Hierro Peru sees profit and revenues increase in Q3

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:30:33 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Shougang Hierro Peru, Peru’s key iron ore producer, said net profit in Q3 this year was PEN 1.11 billion ($278.2 million), 183.6 percent up, year-over-year.

The company said net revenues in Q3 this year rose 83.9 percent, year-over-year, to PEN 2.05 billion ($511.5 million). Gross profit in Q3 totaled PEN 1.46 billion ($366.1 million), 113.8 percent up, also on a year-over-year basis.

As for the accumulated period of January to September this year, Shougang Hierro Peru said net profit was PEN 3.40 billion ($848.3 million), up from PEN 509.5 million ($127 million) reported in Q3 2020.

USD = PEN 4.01 (Nov. 3)