Shen Bin: China’s steel exports to continue to face difficulties in H2

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 12:30:12 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shen Bin, president of the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) and chairman of major Chinese steelmaker Shagang Group, has stated that export of steel in the second half of the current year will continue to be difficult, though the situation will depend on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and the anti-epidemic policies implemented by other countries. Mr. Shen said that China has periodically stepped up its export activities following the Covid-19 outbreak at the beginning of the current year as demand in the local market shrank severely. For instance, China exported 6.476 million mt and 6.319 million mt of finished steel in March and April respectively, while the volumes shrank to 4.401 million mt and 3.701 million mt respectively in May and June this year due to decreases in steel prices and slackening demand in overseas markets.

The CISA president urged Chinese steelmakers to increase the development of the domestic trade market as China has issued a lot of stimulus policies in order to stabilize economic development via strengthening product structure adjustment, lowering costs and improving production efficiency.