Share of coastal steel capacity in Tangshan to reach 44.3 percent

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 11:54:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



According to a statement issued by Tangshan municipal government, the steel capacity in the coastal areas of Tangshan will increase from the current 22.8 percent to 44.3 percent in the future via relocation of the steel industry from urban areas to coastal areas, which will further optimize the distribution of the steel industry in Tangshan.

