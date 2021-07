Friday, 02 July 2021 11:54:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Province, China-based Shanxi Coking Coal Energy Group Co., Ltd. issued its financial forecast report for the first half this year, stating that it expects to post a net profit of RMB 1.815-2.057 billion ($0.28-0.32 billion) for the given period, up 50-70 percent year on year.

The company said that good demand and the risig trend of coking coal prices contributed to the rise in its net profit in the first six months this year.