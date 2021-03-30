﻿
Shanghai to urge Baosteel to strictly implement ultra-low emissions

Tuesday, 30 March 2021 12:11:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On March 28, Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment issued the Atmospheric Environment and Climate Change Work Plan of Shanghai for 2021, stating that Shanghai will urge Baosteel to strictly implement the work plan for upgrading the steel industry to achieve ultra-low emissions, with 90 percent of the transformation targets for ultra-low emissions in steelmaking to be achieved by the end of 2021. The monitoring and evaluation work will be initiated in stages by the Shanghai municipal authorities.

Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment indicated that it aims to achieve 85 percent good air quality days in 2021 and aim to eliminate heavy-pollution atmospheric conditions.


