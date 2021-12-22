﻿
Shanghai to focus on eight fields of equipment manufacturing in 2021-25

Wednesday, 22 December 2021 14:19:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

The authorities in Shanghai issued the 14th five-year plan for the high-end equipment manufacturing industry on December 20.

Accordingly, Shanghai will focus on eight fields, including intelligent manufacturing equipment, aerospace equipment, civil ships and marine equipment, high-end energy equipment, energy saving and environmental protection equipment, high-end medical equipment, micro-electronic equipment and other high-end equipment, for instance, rail transit and construction machinery, etc.

The development of these eight key fields will boost the demand for high-end steel.


Tags: China  Far East  manufacturing  |  similar articles »


