Shanghai to discontinue special licenses for plug-in hybrid vehicles as of 2023

Thursday, 18 February 2021 12:21:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Shanghai municipal government has issued its Measures for the Implementation of Encouraging Purchase and Use of New Energy Vehicles, stating that individual users who have not registered NEV special licenses under their names can continue to apply for the licenses free of charge if they have charging facilities and have not used the NEV certificate quota for non-commercial passenger vehicles in the city.

The Shanghai government also said it will no longer issue special licenses for plug-in hybrid NEVs as of January 1, 2023.