Shanghai Futures Exchange prepares for listing of ferrochrome futures

Monday, 27 July 2020 11:46:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiang Yan, chairman of Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), stated at an online forum about the development of China’s steel industry held on July 24 that its steel futures series - including rebar, wire rod, hot rolled coil and stainless steel futures - has become the largest commodity futures series in the global market, reaching an overall transaction volume of 2.23 billion mt in the first half of the current year.

He also said that SHFE is preparing for the listing of ferrochrome futures, while in addition it has been doing research and development for cold rolled coil futures, medium steel plate futures and finished steel options.


