Shandong to eliminate 21.41 million mt of crude steel capacity in 2021-22

Monday, 19 April 2021 16:51:26 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shandong provincial government has issued a document stating that it plans to eliminate 21.41 million mt of crude steel capacity and 22.38 million mt of pig iron capacity by 2022.

In 2021, Shandong Province will eliminate (or relocate) 4.65 million mt of crude steel capacity and 5.07 million mt of pig iron capacity, while more cuts are expected in 2022, with 16.76 million mt of crude steel capacity and 17.31 million mt of pig iron capacity to be eliminated. The Shandong provincial government said it will encourage the removal of capacities along the Qingdao-Jinan rail corridor.

In particular, 18.86 million mt of crude steel capacity and 19.75 million mt of pig iron capacity will be eliminated completely in air pollution transmission channel cities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area.


