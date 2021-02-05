Shandong Steel Group’s crude steel output up 12.83 percent in 2020

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:15:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Group has announced that it produced 29.05 million mt of pig iron, 31.11 million mt of crude steel and 30.90 million mt of finished steel in 2020, up 11.0 percent, 12.83 percent and 15.89 percent year on year, respectively, with its annual outputs of crude steel and finished steel exceeding 30 million mt for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Shandong Steel Group’s operating revenue for the year amounted to RMB 206.0 billion ($31.9 billion), up 13.7 percent year on year.

For 2021, Shandong Steel Group is targeting an operating revenue of RMB 228 billion ($35.3 billion) and is aiming to enter the list of Fortune 500 companies.