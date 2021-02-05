﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Shandong Steel Group’s crude steel output up 12.83 percent in 2020

Friday, 05 February 2021 15:15:52 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Shandong Province-based Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Group has announced that it produced 29.05 million mt of pig iron, 31.11 million mt of crude steel and 30.90 million mt of finished steel in 2020, up 11.0 percent, 12.83 percent and 15.89 percent year on year, respectively, with its annual outputs of crude steel and finished steel exceeding 30 million mt for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Shandong Steel Group’s operating revenue for the year amounted to RMB 206.0 billion ($31.9 billion), up 13.7 percent year on year.

For 2021, Shandong Steel Group is targeting an operating revenue of RMB 228 billion ($35.3 billion) and is aiming to enter the list of Fortune 500 companies.


Tags: production  Far East  China  pig iron  crude steel  steelmaking  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Feb

Private mills’ share of national crude steel output up to 63.21% in 2020
29  Jan

MIIT: China will aim to cut its steel output
18  Jan

NBS: China manages to increase crude steel output to 1.05 billion mt in 2020
15  Jan

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.51 percent in early January
13  Jan

Masteel Group’s steel output up 5.75% in 2020, to fall slightly in 2021