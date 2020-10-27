﻿
Shagang Iron and Steel’s net profit up 16.96% in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 14:57:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd - the listed subsidiary of China’s largest private steelmaker Shagang Group - has announced that in the first three quarters this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 10.39 billion ($1.55 billion), up 4.64 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 433 million ($64.7 million), up 16.96 percent year on year.

In the third quarter this year, Shagang Iron and Steel registered an operating revenue of RMB 3.913 billion ($0.58 billion), up 5.9 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 181 million ($27.1 million), up 111.8 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.6989


