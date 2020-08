Tuesday, 21 July 2020 15:16:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-May period this year, the commercial iron ore pellet production of Ukrainian iron ore mining and beneficiation company Severnyi GOK (SevGOK) fell by 39.2 percent year on year to 2.22 million mt. In the meantime, its concentrate output in the given period rose by 3.2 percent year on year to 5.231 million mt.

In May alone, the company produced 335,000 of iron ore pellets and one million mt of iron ore concentrate, SteelOrbis has learned.