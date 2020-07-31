Severstal to cut its carbon emissions by three percent until 2023

Friday, 31 July 2020 11:23:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by three percent within the next three years compared with 2020 under the scope of the first stage of a longer-term strategy to reduce its carbon footprint and to meet the targets determined by the Paris Agreement.

Accordingly, the company will conduct investment projects such as the construction of long-range wire mill 170, implementation of argon purging of metal in a steel casting ladle from production to casting and increasing the share of sintering ore from Yakovlevskiy Mine in sintering mix in order to meet these targets. The company also plans to reconstruct the solid fuel unit Sinter plant No. 2 as well as the launch of top-pressure recovery turbines #16 and #25.

Moreover, Severstal stated that it has upgraded its total atmospheric emissions reduction targets for 2025. The company now expects to reduce its total atmospheric emissions by 13 percent against 2017 levels, compared with the previously announced target of seven percent.

Severstal also said it has already invested RUB 1.34 billion in environmental initiatives, compared with approximately RUB 750 million in the full year 2019.