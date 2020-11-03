Severstal ships LD pipes to US

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 16:38:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced its first successful shipment of large diameter (LD) pipes to the US market.

Accordingly, Izhora Pipe Plant, a subsidiary of Severstal, has produced and supplied a cargo of LD pipes with a diameter of 800.1 mm and a wall thickness of 19.05 mm in accordance to ASTM A252, Gr.3. The pipes were shipped from the port of St. Petersburg to Houston, Texas. "Following our successful experience of exporting LDP to the US and, taking into account the significant potential of this business area, we will continue to pursue opportunities in high-value export destinations. The global supply for pipes with these highly specific characteristics is extremely limited - we see strong potential to supply this category of LDP to a broader market - not just to the US, but to other destinations as well,” Alexander Semenov, sales director for the Energy Sector at Severstal, commented.