﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Severstal ships LD pipes to US

Tuesday, 03 November 2020 16:38:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced its first successful shipment of large diameter (LD) pipes to the US market.

Accordingly, Izhora Pipe Plant, a subsidiary of Severstal, has produced and supplied a cargo of LD pipes with a diameter of 800.1 mm and a wall thickness of 19.05 mm in accordance to ASTM A252, Gr.3. The pipes were shipped from the port of St. Petersburg to Houston, Texas. "Following our successful experience of exporting LDP to the US and, taking into account the significant potential of this business area, we will continue to pursue opportunities in high-value export destinations. The global supply for pipes with these highly specific characteristics is extremely limited - we see strong potential to supply this category of LDP to a broader market - not just to the US, but to other destinations as well,” Alexander Semenov, sales director for the Energy Sector at Severstal, commented.


Tags: Russia  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Nov

Evraz sees vanadium final product sales up 13.4% in Q3 from Q2
03  Nov

Russia’s Evraz sees production and sales decline in Q3 from Q2
20  Oct

Mechel extends coal supply contract with S.Korea’s STX Corporation
12  Oct

Metalloinvest launches production of grinding balls at OEMK
07  Oct

Metalloinvest to launch BF No. 2 at Ural Steel in Q4