Severstal sets medium-term goal to reduce emissions by 2030

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 12:19:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced that it has set a medium-term goal to reduce the carbon intensity of its carbon emissions per metric ton of steel by 10 percent by December 31, 2030, compared with the 2020 base year.

According to the company’s statement, the medium-term target will be achieved through projects including the technical re-equipment of production facilities and the introduction of the best available technologies at all the company’s assets. The measures will reduce the intensity of Severstal’s carbon emissions from 2.063 metric tons of carbon per metric ton of steel in the year ending 2020 to 1.857 metric tons of carbon per metric ton of steel in 2030.

In July last year, the board of directors of Severstal approved a short-term goal to reduce the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions by three percent by the year 2023, compared with the level of 2020. This will reduce the intensity of carbon emissions per metric ton of steel from 2,063 metric tons to 2,001 metric tons by 2023.